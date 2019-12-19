Dabangg 3: Makers voluntarily remove 'certain scenes' from the song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'

After facing backlash for feating saffron-clad sadhus dancing in a song, the makers 'Dabangg 3' have voluntarily removed the said stills from the title track 'Hud hud Dabangg'.

A statement released by Salman Khan Films read, "Keeping everyone`s sentiment in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song `Hud Hud Dabangg`."

'Dabangg 3' landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song 'Hud hud Dabangg' that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Salman, who returns in his popular cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg 3', on December 1 had reacted to the storm over the song saying that a certain section of people were trying to gain publicity by dragging the number unnecessarily into a controversy.

'Dabangg 3', directed by Prabhudheva, is scheduled to release December 20.