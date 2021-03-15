'Cruella' trailer: Disney teases more clips from Emma Stone starrer during Grammys

During the Grammys, Disney dropped a new trailer for 'Cruella' starring Emma Stone.

Before becoming the much-hated person in the dogs' aka '101 Dalmatians,' Cruella de Vil got her start in customer service. A young, fiery, red-haired Cruella (Emma Stone)— then known as Estella— balances her janitorial job while marinating big fashion dreams in her spare time.

The trailer immediately lays out Estella’s ambitions. “It’s a world of opportunity. And I was meant for more in this life,” she says. “I want to make art, and I want to make trouble.”





Exasperated by her day job and determined to make a name for herself as a designer, Estella has a one-woman riot in a window display and garners the attention of fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).

In the meantime, she befriends a pair of young thieves, and the trio builds a life on the streets of London. Her wicked side catches up to her as her relationship with Baroness von Hellman propels Estella to embrace her diabolic side. Deemed the “queen of mean,” she transforms into the fashionable black-and-white-haired Cruella we all know.

'Cruella' is set to release May 28 and is directed by Craig Gillespie.



Reports suggest 'Cruella` was scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release. But, following the start of filming in August 2019, Disney delayed the film`s release from December 2020 to May 2021.In August 2019, Disney had shared the first look of Stone from the film. The first look of the `La La Land` actor as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil was unveiled during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.