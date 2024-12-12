New Delhi, India

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light continues to dominate the award season. Days after scripting history at Golden Globes nomination, the highly-acclaimed movie bagged a nom at the prestigious Critics Choice Awards 2025.

On Thursday (Dec 12), the full list of nominations for Critics Choice Awards 2025 was revealed. Kapadia's female-centric movie has earned a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: • All We Imagine as Light • Emilia Pérez • Flow • I’m Still Here • Kneecap • The Seed of the Sacred Fig Tune in to the 30th annual #CriticsChoiceAwards LIVE on E! LIVE on E! Sunday, January 12,… pic.twitter.com/6W0N775FZc — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024 ×

The movie has been nominated alongside films like Emilia Pérez, Flow, Kneecap, I'm Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

The nomination for the Critics Choice Awards comes a few days after Kapadia and her film scripted history at the Golden Globes 2025. The movie has bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025: Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director (Motion Picture).

Kapadia has made history as she bagged the nominations in the lead category. She became the first Indian woman to get a nomination in the Best Director category.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film has been dominating the headlines since it won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival. The movie has recently won Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Best International Feature trophy at the Gotham Awards 2024.

The Critics Choice Awards will be held on January 12 in the US. It will stream live on Lionsgate Play in India on the morning of January 13.