Critically-acclaimed Marathi film Ghar Banduk Biryani to stream on ZEE5, date revealed

Marathi film Ghar Banduk Biryani will finally be available to stream online. The highly acclaimed film will be on ZEE5 from May 19. Produced by Zee Studios and national award-winning director Nagraj Manjule, Ghar Banduk Biryani is directed by debutant filmmaker Hemant Awtade. The film stars Nagraj Manjule, Sayaji Shinde, Akash Thosar and Sayli Patil.

Ghar Banduk Biryani opens in the fictitious area of Kolagad, which is rife with rebel activity. Commander Pallam (Sayaji Shinde) and his rebels are plotting revenge on an MLA from their hiding place in the forest. In a nearby village, Raju (Akash Thosar) is meeting his prospective bride Lakshmi (Sayli Patil), whose father has one condition for the marriage - that Raju should at least have a house of his own. For Raju, a cook at a local dhaba, making the best biryani in town is easy, but getting a house is next to impossible.

Away from all this, Inspector Raya Patil (Nagraj Manjule) is performing his duty honestly in Pune, something that lands him in trouble, resulting in a transfer to Kolagad. At some point, these three stories come together, but how these protagonists’ paths cross is what takes the story of Ghar Banduk Biryani ahead.

Makers promise Ghar Banduk Biryani as a must-watch action-drama film with some great performances by an ensemble cast.

“Ghar Banduk Biryani will always be special for me as it was my debut film. I will always be grateful to Nagraj Manjule and Zee Studios for this one. The response it garnered on its theatrical release was ecstatic and I am sure with its premiere on ZEE5 the larger audience will be able to watch it and I hope they like it too,” said director Hemant Jangal Awtade,

Actor-Producer Nagraj Manjule said, “The approach of Ghar Banduk Biryani is so unique and fascinating as never before has been the subject of oppression, suppression, and love been dealt with black comedy, action, and drama. I am grateful for the support of my wonderful cast and crew who gave this film their all and now it is on the viewers to ensure that this film reaches them as it is sure to entertain anyone and everyone”.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.