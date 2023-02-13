Creed III film trailer out, film to mark Michael B Jordan's directorial debut

MGM revealed the trailer for its upcoming Creed III film. The boxing franchise teased its first look at the Super Bowl. It will release in the theatres on March 3 with an Imax Live Premiere Event on February 27.

Michael B Jordan who stars in the film has also directed and produced the movie. He will be joined by the cast of Creed III to celebrate his directorial debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre. According to several reports, the film will get itself a red carpet premiere and will stream all across North America followed by an advance screening.

The new film will follow the life of Adonis Creed (played by Jordan) as he has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Watch the trailer here:

The Creed films are a spin-off of the Rocky franchise. The first two did good business at the box office.