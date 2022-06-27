'Crash Landing on You' stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin expecting their first child together

Looks like all the rumours were true! 'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child. The couple confirmed the news just a month after the rumours about Son Ye's pregnancy took the internet by storm.



Back then, their actress agency rubbished all the rumours about the actress's pregnancy, but now the Son Ye has confirmed that they are soon going to embrace parenthood, and all the die-hard fans of their drama are in awe of the two.



On Monday, Son Ye shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, ''a new life has come to us".



"Today I'll be careful and happy - A new life has come to us.. I'm still dazed, but I'm feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement- I'm so grateful, but I haven't been able to tell anyone around me yet because I'm so careful," the actor wrote.

"We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us. I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health," Son added further.



Take a look:

In May, Son Ye shared beautiful pictures of her in which she was wearing a loose white maxi dress as she's posing in a picturesque garden with her dog. The picture quickly attracted the netizens' eyes who started chatting about her baby bump.



Popular Korean stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin became well-known worldwide after they played the role of a lead couple in the 2019 rom-com drama. The couple made their relationship official in January 2021 and announced their engagement in February this year via social media.



The couple got married in March this year in an intimate ceremony with limited guests.