Crash Landing on You actor Cha Chung-Hwa gets married, check out her first photos here

South Korean actress Cha Chung-Hwa, well-known for her role in the popular K-drama Crash Landing on You, is married! The actress tied the knot on October 27 in a private ceremony held in Seoul, South Korea. The identity of her husband, who is a young businessman, has not been revealed.

The close-knit ceremony was attended by the couple's family and close friends. Her wedding photos were shared by her agency, IOK Company.



They said in a statement, “Best wishes to Cha Chung Hwa as she starts this new chapter in her life. She’s an actress who gives her all in every performance, and she’ll keep bringing us great shows. Please send her lots of love and support.”

In the photos released, Chung-Hwa looks gorgeous in the white wedding gown. For her special day, the Korean star chose to wear a high-fashion bridal gown. Her turtleneck bridal outfit featured long sleeves and a matching veil. In the pictures released, the Korean star is posing elegantly. She tied her hair in a soft bun and accessorised her look with pearl earrings. In another photo, the actress is wearing a white ruffled dress with lace and pearl detailing.





On October 11, her agency announced that the actress was getting married. The actress and her husband have known each other for a very long time. Due to the non-celebrity status of the groom, the couple has kept the wedding ceremony private.

According to Soompi, the agency said in a statement, "Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on October 27. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information about him."



Chung-Hwa has been part of the Korean film industry for a very long time. She made her debut in 2005 with Back Alley Story, and since then there has been no turning back. She has been part of several films like Harmony, As One, How to Use Guys with Secret Tips, Revivre, Pawn and others.