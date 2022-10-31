Cormac Roth, Musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies from Cancer at 25

Musician Cormac Roth, the son of Hollywood actor Tim Roth has passed away. Roth, 25, breathed his last on October 16 after months-long battle with stage three cancer.



Cormac's family has confirmed the news via a statement.



“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.''



The statement further reads, via Variety, ''As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”



Roth, 25, was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer known as choriocarcinoma last year in November. Taking to his Instagram account, the musician shared his diagnosis with all his fans and followers.

Sharing a video of him playing the guitar, Cormac wrote that Cancer has taken away half of his hearing, and 60 pounds of weight.



''My confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it somehow, and kill it,” he wrote.



“But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else. Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. Fuck cancer.”

The guitarist is survived by his parents, actor Tim Roth and Nikki Butler, and brother, Hunter Roth.

