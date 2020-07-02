Confirmed: Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' to release on this date

It's confirmed. Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on July 31. The film will get a global release on the OTT platform.



The announcement was made through a video featuring Balan where she is seen asking viewers to solve several challenging mathematics problems. The video ended with Balan giving the answer of the questions as "31072020" and announcing that film will release on July 31.

The film has been directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra and is based on Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was known as the 'human computer'.



The film also stars Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra who plays Shakuntala Devi's daughter.

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.



The film will be available in India and 200 other countries worldwide.

'Shakuntala Devi' was earlier slated to hit big screens on May 8 but was postponed due to the pandemic.