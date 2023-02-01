Confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan to star together in Indian version of 'Citadel'

After weeks of speculations, Prime Video confirmed on Wednesday that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will star in the Indian version of the web series 'Citadel'. The web series will mark Varun Dhawan's digital debut and has been created by filmmaker duo Raj & DK who has earlier made the 'Family Man' series.

Samantha will star alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian instalment of the 'Citadel' universe, the global-event series from Prime Video and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The untitled Citadel series based out of India is written by Sita R Menon, along with Raj & DK. The streaming service also confirmed that the production is currently underway in Mumbai. After this, the unit will head to North India and then onwards to international locales like Serbia and South Africa. The untitled Indian original 'Citadel' series will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.