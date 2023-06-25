Confirmed! Kamal Haasan joins Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan

Project K is getting bigger day by day! After a lot of rumours, it has been officially confirmed that superstar Kamal Haasan is part of the mega-budget movie. Helmed by ace director, Nag Ashwin, the movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Kamal Haasan to play the antagonist: On Sunday, the makers revealed the big news. The announcement video is a montage of Haasan's iconic roles that he has portrayed on screen over the years. Kamal will play the role of an antagonist in the science fiction.

Baahubali actor Prabhas also expressed his excitement as the announcement was made, ''A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honoured beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.''

The movie is bankrolled by one of the biggest Telugu film production companies, Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie will also mark its 50th anniversary with the special venture and the movie will be a high-budget multilingual film.

Reacting to his role, the actor-politician said, ''50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Mr.Prabhas and Ms. Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K . Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K . With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.''

More about Project K

Ashwin's pan-Indian film will be high on action and VFX. The film has been made on a sprawling budget.