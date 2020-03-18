Comedian Kathy Griffin's mother Maggie, 99, no more

Comedian Kathy Griffin’s mother, Maggie, died at the age of 99.

Kathy tweeted the news with a picture of herself and her mother enjoying a view. She wrote, "My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today.”

She continued, “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day."

Kathy had earlier revealed to the world that her mother was suffering from dementia. At the time of announcement in January last year, she wrote, "This is never easy for a child. I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything as she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.”

Maggie was born in 1920 in Chicago.