Comedian Kathy Griffin ties knot with boyfriend on New Year night

Kathy Griffin, an American actor and comedian, married her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick in the early hours of New Year`s Day.



On New Year`s eve Kathy revealed that she and her boyfriend are all set to tie the knot, and in fact, they were ready to take the plunge.



On Tuesday night, less than an hour before the dawn of 2020, the actor via Twitter announced her engagement with boyfriend Randy.And later in the video disclosed that they would be getting married just after midnight.

The video featured Kathy, who wore a silver sequence dress, paired up with a black belt and Bick decked up in a formal suit."Happy New Year! And, surprise! We`re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!" the couple said in the video.

Yes, we officially got married early this morning. I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!#2020SoFar — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 2, 2020 ×

A couple of hours later Kathy shared another video of her small ceremony on her Twitter account. "The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear," the comedian captioned the post.