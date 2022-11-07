Comedian Dave Chappelle to return as host of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Looks like Saturday Night Live is up to get more interesting as comedian Dave Chappelle is set to return as host of the popular show. This will be for the week following mid-term elections in the United States.

He will be taking the mantle for the November 12 edition. It’s something that Dave has done previously too as he had taken up post-election hosting duties in 2016 and then again in 2020.

Saturday Night Live that week will also have rap duo Black Star joining as music guest, NBC revealed.

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle was in the middle of a controversy in 2021 with his Netflix special ‘The Closer’ which included homophobic and transphobic comments that stirred anger within Netflix.

In a video posted in October 2021, Dave Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special, which was accused of containing transphobic and homophobic remarks and led to a walkout at Netflix in which he was heard saying, “I said what I said.”

He added, “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about. I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”