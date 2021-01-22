Comedian Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19. The 47-year-old is currently quarantined and is asymptomatic, his representative confirmed.



After his diagnosis, Dave has subsequently cancelled his upcoming shows and the tickets will be refunded.

''Chappelle has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter,” Chappelle’s representative said in a statement.



Chappelle has yet to comment on his health or diagnosis



Comedian Joe Rogan, who was part of two of the shows took to his Instagram to announce that the events have been cancelled. ''Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday show at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled. We’ll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all''.

Earlier this week, Chappelle was captured with Rogan, Elon Musk and Grimes at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.



A few days back, Dave made the news after he asked Netflix to remove his comedy sketch ‘Chappelle’s Show’.