Comedian Chelsea Handler wore a sports bra made out of masks during exercise session

American comedian Chelsea Handler continued to promote the use of face masks and this time Chelsea made a bra out of surgical masks.

The 45-year-old comedian shared a hilarious video on Instagram during a workout session with a trainer. In the video she is doing lunges while wearing sneakers, leggings, and two face masks covering her chest.

Handler said in the clip, "Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I'd like to have fun again, okay? People want their kids to go back to school and we`re abusing our health care workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body!".

Her trailer Bruno also posted a photo of himself with his mask-clad client, adding, "Wear a mask. Or if you`re @chelseahandler, wear three. #safesets." she captioned the post.

In April, Handler shared a tutorial video of how to make a face mask using a conventional cup bra.