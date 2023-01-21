'Cobra Kai' to end with sixth season at Netflix

The 'Cobra Kai' is coming to end! Netflix announced on Friday that the sixth season of the fan-favourite series will be the final one. Along with the announcement, the makers also released a teaser for the final season. The premiere date of the sixth season has not been revealed yet.



In the video, the makers tease that this will be "the biggest, baddest" season of the super hit.

The show's creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, also shared the heartbreaking news in an open letter dedicated to all the fans who made the reboot series successful.





In the letter, they wrote: "Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor. Making 'Cobra Kai' has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted.''



In the statement, the makers mentioned that they always wanted to end the show on their own terms.

The note continues, "Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement.''



"The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai.’ While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the best on the planet, and we hope to be sharing more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because, as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."