'Cobra Kai' to end with sixth season at Netflix
Story highlights
'Cobra Kai' has been one of the most popular shows on streaming services. The show's fifth season, which premiered in September, broke all streaming records and was listed among the top 10 shows in the Nielsen chart.
'Cobra Kai' has been one of the most popular shows on streaming services. The show's fifth season, which premiered in September, broke all streaming records and was listed among the top 10 shows in the Nielsen chart.
The 'Cobra Kai' is coming to end! Netflix announced on Friday that the sixth season of the fan-favourite series will be the final one. Along with the announcement, the makers also released a teaser for the final season. The premiere date of the sixth season has not been revealed yet.
In the video, the makers tease that this will be "the biggest, baddest" season of the super hit.
The show's creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, also shared the heartbreaking news in an open letter dedicated to all the fans who made the reboot series successful.
In the letter, they wrote: "Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor. Making 'Cobra Kai' has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted.''
In the statement, the makers mentioned that they always wanted to end the show on their own terms.
Never be afraid to fight for your dreams. They just might come true. #HashbrownTeamCobraKai #CobraKai #Netflix pic.twitter.com/tDzBXr4Zq1— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) January 20, 2023
The note continues, "Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement.''
"The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai.’ While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the best on the planet, and we hope to be sharing more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because, as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."
'Cobra Kai' has been one of the most popular shows on streaming services. The show's fifth season, which premiered in September last year, broke all streaming records and was listed among the top 10 shows in the Nielsen chart.
The show stars Ralph Macchio as the titular Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as his adversary Johnny Lawrence. The show debuted in 2018 on YouTube Red before becoming part of Netflix after season two.
The show serves as a sequel to the original 'Karate Kid movies, directed by Robert Mark Kamen.