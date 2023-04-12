Citadel becomes second-most expensive show, was made on a whopping budget of $300 million

Amazon Studios put in a lot of money to make Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel what it is. A super expensive show, the spy thriller is yet to release but it already has a lot running on it. Sources close to the show confirm that the budget for the production of Citadel is above $300 million (nearly Rs 2500 crores). This makes it the second most expensive show of all time behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The budget for the show spiraled out of control after the showrunners had to take a call on reshooting some portions of the thriller series.

Citadel hit a roadblock in December 2021. Joe Russo replaced Josh Appelbaum with Daniel Weil. Joe Russo’s decision led to the studio suffering some losses and the production cost going higher than expected. A source close to Citadel told The Hollywood Reporter that it was due to Joe’s intervention that massive reshoots had to happen as he “tossed out a bunch of material”.

Citadel was earlier supposed to have eight episodes, each one-hour long. Prime Video decided against it and cut the episodes to six, each of 40 minutes.

Expecting the show to be a hit, Citadel is already greenlit for a second season.

Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel will premiere on April 28. The show will then have its own local versions in different countries. Meanwhile, the series will also star Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy.

