Cinema giant Vue pushes back reopening of movie theatres to August 7

European cinema giant Vue pushed back it's reopening of theatre in the United Kingdom. The new date of reopening is August 7, a week later than the previously announced date. Now 10 sites from Vue's 97 UK cinemas will reopen on the slated date.

As per reports, the changes were made when Warner Bros revealed Christopher Nolan 'Tenet' release date in 70 countries including the UK on August 26.

"Behind the scenes, we`ve been working hard to develop safety protocols in line with government guidelines and informed by our recently reopened cinemas across Europe. The safety of those who work and visit our sites is paramount and we`ve, therefore, taken the time to ensure protocols and staff training are in line with the latest guidance ahead of opening."Toby Bradon, the territory general manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK.

The cineplex has unveiled five key safety rules for customers including online booking, enhanced learning protocols, PPE-equipped staff, and maintain social distancing. The tickets are going on sale from July 30.

Another Cinema company, Cineworld is reopening on July 31. Right now Odeon is the only multiplex that has already reopened several of its UK sites. While 450 films are being made available to UK big screens, including '1917', 'Trolls World Tour', and a handful of new local films.