Chrissy Teigen was not aware about her pregnancy during her breast removal surgery

Several Hollywood celebrities are all set to embrace parenthood. Joining this list now is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend who are expecting their third child together. A day after announcing the good news, Chrissy shared a series of tweets about how she learned she was pregnant.

After a Twitter user asked if she was pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery in June, the author replied ''it's quite a story.'' Chrissy revealed that she had no idea she was pregnant with her third child during the time she underwent surgery to remove her breast implants.

''I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,'' the 34-year-old model wrote, before adding she took another test 'a few weeks after surgery' on June 19''.

I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020 ×

''A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.''

a few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020 ×

''So the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3 am to do good morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed…I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.'' She 'didn't think' she 'could get pregnant naturally' since she required IVF to conceive her four-year-old daughter Luna and son, Miles, two.



Chrissy and John married in 2013 at a small ceremony with friends and family at Lake Como in Italy. The couple share a daughter, Luna, born in 2016, and son Miles, born in 2018.