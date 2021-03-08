Chrissy Teigen grooves to Bollywood party number 'Jaaneman Aah', here's how stars react

American model Chrissy Teigen, on Sunday, treated her Indian fans to a video where she was seen grooving to Bollywood`s party number `Jaaneman Aah`, while on a date night with husband and American singer John legend.



The 35-year-old celebrity shared a video on Instagram from her date night with husband and singer John Legend where she was seen grooving to the famous dance number of Bollywood`s 2016 action comedy movie `Dishoom`. The song was `Jaaneman Aah` which originally features Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.

In the video, she mentioned the location of the restaurant which turned out to be an Indian restaurant called `Panna II`.Soon after she posted the video, scores of fans chimed into her comments section, with Varun and Parineeti also leaving exciting messages for her.

Varun wrote, "It`s time u bust some moves here Chrissy". While Parineeti wrote, "Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!".



The video hogged a lot of attention especially from the Indian social media users and made it garner more than two million views within a few hours of being posted.