Chrissy Teigen can't get enough of Margot Robbie's feet in Barbie trailer: 'Are they her feet?'

The Barbie trailer has been making quite a buzz ever since it was released yesterday – and it’s made quite an impression on Chrissy Teigen too. The TV personality cum model took to Twitter after the trailer drop and posted a still from the video of Margot Robbie’s feet. Margot Robbie features as Barbie in the film with Ryan Gosling as her Ken (the quintessential blonde Barbie couple).

As for Chrissy Teigen, she tweeted a still of Margot’s feet and wrote, "I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot.” The tweet soon became viral with people agreeing to Chrissy’s observation.

I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot pic.twitter.com/8a87KsFtXP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 5, 2023 ×

Chrissy Teigen is referring to the opening scene of the Barbie trailer. In the scene, Margot Robbie walks into an all-pink room while the camera follows her feet. She is seen wearing fluffy pink high heels. When she takes out the heels, Margot’s feet stay perfectly in the same tip-toe position – just like the famous Mattel toys.

While the scene is barely for a few seconds, it has captured the internet’s fancy with fans wanting to know every detail of the shot – from how it was shot to whether it is Margot’s feet indeed.

One user wrote, “It’s CGI” while adding, "Feel like that's a foot model who trained hard to nail this.”Some even thought that it’s AI that filmed the scene.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and has an all-star cast that includes America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

Barbie will release in theaters July 21.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.