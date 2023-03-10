Chris Rock messed up a joke about Will Smith during his comedy live, Netflix edits it out

Looks like Chris Rock forgot his lines during his Netflix special. The first-of-its kind comedy special featuring Chris Rock has become a talking point on the social media circuit especially because of its timing – a few days before the Oscars 2023 ceremony. Last year, Chris Rock, while presenting an award, got punched by actor Will Smith at the Oscars stage for making a joke about Smith's wife. This year, he addressed the slapgate and more during his comedy live but that’s not news.

While making a joke or two about Will Smith punching him hard, Chris Rock missed a line or rather jumbled up two incidents because of which Netflix had to edit the portion out in Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Towards the end of the comedy live, a global streaming event, the comedian messed up his own joke as he recalled a conversation he allegedly had with the Smiths over his 2016 Oscars hosting gig. “Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars; I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of shit ever!” He quickly realised his mistake and said, “No, not Emancipation, I fucked up the joke.”

The joke was about Will Smith’s 2015 sports drama Concussion, which was based on Jeanne Marie Laskas’ 2009 NFL and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) exposé Game Brain. For those who have watched the replay version currently streaming, this portion of the live special has been edited out.

Chris, unfettered by this mistake, continued on and delivered the joke. He continued, “She started this shit. She said that me, a fucking grown-ass man, should quit his job because, ‘My husband didn’t get nominated for Concussion’.” The incident he mentioned took place when Jada Pinkett Smith was boycotting the ceremony amid the #OscarsSoWhite movement, which focused on The Academy’s history of racial exclusion within its nominee and winners lists.

