Chris Pratt and Jack Black reacts to Twitter verification debate: ‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for it’

To make people sign up for the Twitter Blue Tick badge, Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the micro-blogging site, announced last month that the blue tick from the account of legacy users like celebrities, media personalities, and others will be removed. The statement from Twitter read: "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks."



While when the new Twitter policy will roll out and ticks will be removed is still unknown, recently Jack Black and Chris Pratt, who are promoting their upcoming movie Super Mario Bros. Movie shared their reaction to Twitter's new policy as they revealed whether they are going to pay for the blue badge or not.



Weighing on the new policies, Jack told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie: “I don’t know if I’m going to pay for it,”



He added further, “I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it. I’m gonna see what happens if I don’t pay for it. I’m gonna call his bluff, see if he really takes my check away.”