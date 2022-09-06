Chris Pine's expression during 'Don't Worry Darling' press meet leads to meme fest on Twitter

We are here for you, Chris Pine! The popular actor is at Venice Film Festival at presenting promoting his new film 'Don't Worry Darling'. The film's cast - barring Florence Pugh, of course- interacted with the press on Monday hours before its world premiere. And while the interaction was strictly related to the film and not to the controversies around it, a video clip of Pine spacing out mid-interview attracted the most eyeballs.



Pine and Harry Styles were giving bytes to a media person on camera. The video has Styles talking about the magic of movies with Pine supposedly listening in. But the actor's expressions ensued hilarious meme fest on Twitter as most fans felt he had either zoned out of the conversation or screamed for help silently.



Have a look at the video and take a call for yourself.

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat

Twitter pointed out about how Styles' take on the favourite thing about movies made Pine zone out. "My favourite thing about the movies is that it feels like a movie," said Styles.



Memes on Pine's expression flooded the internet with some responding that they would like to rescue the actor.

chris i'm gonna get you out of there i promise

we're witnessing chris pine going through his joker moment in real time

chris pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point

this is even funnier when you remember chris has a bachelors in english from berkeley and he grew up in the film industry and now he's sitting next to someone saying "my favourite thing about the movie is like it feels like a movie"

I've been a diehard Chris Pine fan for nearly 20 years now so I consider myself something of an expert, and I can confidently say he is reconsidering all his life choices here… literally dissociating from his surroundings

Directed by Olivia Wilde, 'Don't Worry Darling' features Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chen in lead roles. The film has been embroiled in multiple controversies before its September 26 release. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.



