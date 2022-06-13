Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shares how she prepped for her film 'Interceptor'

Actress Elsa Pataky, who is married to actor Chris Hemsworth, recently revealed that she "worked really hard" to get in shape for her latest film 'Interceptor'. Last month, she had shared that her husband gives really good advice when it comes to nutrition.

The 45-year-old actress upped her workouts in recent months and pushed herself hard to be in peak physical condition for her role as soldier JJ Collins in the new action film. "I`ve been always been really into fitness. I like doing gym or yoga, either the gym or just at home, whatever I have," Pataky said according to a report by Aceshowbiz.com.

The actress added, "I`ve been doing more lately, because I worked really hard for the movie to just get really strong. I really felt all the changes in my body. The weights really tone your muscles and your body to keep everything strong." She also admitted that getting older has taken a toll on her body.

Also read: Billie Eilish pauses London concert after fans suffer from heat

In a conversation with Marie Claire magazine, she said, "With age, everything feels like (shrugs)... it`s gravity. Turn that gravity off!"

Then the Spanish star expressed how good she feels when she hits the gym. "I love the endorphins (you get from working out). Even when I`m in a low energy, working out gives me that power to just go through the day. It makes me feel really good. It makes me happy. I do that at least three times a week if I can. It`s just finding the moments, even though sometimes we get busy, it`s just like, `Okay, just half an hour.`"

Also read: Netflix announces second season of global hit 'Squid Game'

Pataky always turns to her husband and actor Chris Hemsworth for fitness tips. She had previously said, "He gives good tips, especially about nutrition."

Speaking with Now To Love about her intense training for her role in 'Interceptor', Elsa also shared that she started training four months before filming began for the Matthew Reilly directorial and by the time the movie had wrapped, she was lifting twice her body weight in the gym.

(With inputs from agency)