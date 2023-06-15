Chris Hemsworth will return to films, says 'acting break' statement blown out of proportion
Chris Hemsworth announced that he will take a break from acting after he finished filming National Geographic's Limitless. In the last episode of the show, he revealed that he has the APOE4 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Chris Hemsworth thinks the media blew his statement of wanting an “acting break”, out of proportion. The Extraction actor revealed last year that he has the APOE4 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. His statement came at the same time, making fans think that his acting break had something to do with his health. Hence came reports of him suffering and not feeling too well. Chris is now setting the record straight.
Chris Hemsworth wants to take a break from acting
The actor said in a recent interview that while filming for his National Geographic series, Limitless, he realized how “life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often.” Chris said, “I wanted to take off because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I’ve got three kids that I want to spend more time with.” Chris will next be seen in Extraction 2 which will hit the theatres on June 16.
He added, “The information about the predisposition … allowed me to make all the changes – whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness. Which is the point of the series. The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, and information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life.”
So his decision to step back and take a moment for himself didn’t have anything to do with what he discovered from a blood test that was included in Limitless’ fifth episode.
While Chris is looking at a slower and more meaningful life, he sure will do movies.“I’ve been running from project to project for a long time, just to avoid being unemployed or that fear that it’s the last job you’ll get, you know?” he said. “I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I’m involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people.”
