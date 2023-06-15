Chris Hemsworth will return to films, says 'acting break' statement blown out of proportion

Chris Hemsworth thinks the media blew his statement of wanting an “acting break”, out of proportion. The Extraction actor revealed last year that he has the APOE4 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. His statement came at the same time, making fans think that his acting break had something to do with his health. Hence came reports of him suffering and not feeling too well. Chris is now setting the record straight.

Chris Hemsworth wants to take a break from acting

The actor said in a recent interview that while filming for his National Geographic series, Limitless, he realized how “life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often.” Chris said, “I wanted to take off because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I’ve got three kids that I want to spend more time with.” Chris will next be seen in Extraction 2 which will hit the theatres on June 16.