Chris Hemsworth reveals when he will start filming for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth was supposed to commence shooting for the next installment for the superhero film but the pandemic has spoiled plans for almost everybody associated with the film.

Now, the MCU actor has some update on when ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will resume filming.

Talking about the film, Chris Hemsworth said, “I’m supposed to be shooting Thor [: Love and Thunder] right now, but obviously, it got pushed back. I’ll be starting that in January.”

"We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actors in there, and cast and crew," Chris said.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be the fourth Thor standalone film while his eighth Marvel film overall.

The film also stars Christian Bale, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is slated to release on February 11, 2022.