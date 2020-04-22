Chris Hemsworth chased by Indian fan on bike; actor says he has found his stuntman

Indian fans are a league of their own. They can go to any length to just get a picture with their favourite stars or catch a glimpse of them. While shooting in India, Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth got a taste of the crazy fandom that he enjoys in the country.

Now, we all know that Hemsworth was in India in 2019 shooting for Netflix film 'Extraction'. The film is scheduled to release on the OTT platform on April 24 and three days before the premiere, Hemsworth shared a video from his filming days.



The video, that Hemsworth shared on Instagram, has two fans of the 'Avengers' star chasing his car in order to get his autograph. The men could be seen riding alongside Chris' SUV waving a photo of the 'Thor' star. "One of the more enthusiastic fans I've ever seen," Chris commented in the clip.



Sharing the video of the incident with his fans, Chris wrote, "Persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on."

The actor was admittedly very impressed by the dedication that these fans showed to get his autograph.



'Extraction' has entirely been shot in India and Dhaka and Hemsworth plays damaged mercenary Tyler Rake who is contracted to rescue the kidnapped son of crime lord from India.



The film also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson and Derek Luke and has been directed by Sam Hargrave. The film has been produced by the Russo Brothers.