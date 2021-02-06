Chris Evans, Helen Mirren and other celebrities mourn the death of legendary actor Christopher Plummer

Veteran actor Christopher Plummer died on Friday at the age of 91.

Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said. One of the most recognizable and admired character actors in Hollywood, he had some 100 films under his belt and dozens of television roles.

His first Academy Award nomination came in 2010 for 'The Last Station,' for his portrayal of Russian author Leo Tolstoy. He finally took home the golden statuette two years later, becoming -- at the age of 82 -- the oldest actor to win an Oscar, for his supporting role in "Beginners" as a man who openly embraces his homosexuality only after his wife dies.

In 2018, he earned another Oscar nomination after standing in at the last minute in "All the Money in the World" for Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the film following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Recently, he starred in the 2019 whodunit 'Knives Out' alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The director of that film, Rian Johnson, called Plummer a "legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman."

"So lucky to have shared a set with him," Johnson tweeted.





RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNPbTM6Gxw — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 5, 2021 ×

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Amanda.” — Plummer's “Sound of Music” co-star Julie Andrews, in a statement.

“He was a mighty force both as Man and Actor. He was an actor in the 19th century meaning of the word—his commitment to his profession. His art was total, theater being a constant and the most important part of the totality of his drive to engage with storytelling. He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A Great Actor in the truest sense.” — Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Plummer in his Oscar-nominated role of Tolstoy in “The Last Station," in a written statement.

“Mr. Plummer was a timeless actor who entertained millions around the world and inspired many to pursue the arts. A true gentleman and a consummate professional, his presence both on and off the stage will be thoroughly missed. On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, his friends, and his many fans.” — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.





We’ve lost one of our most iconic and beloved actors. From the Stratford Festival to "The Sound of Music" to "Star Trek," and countless other performances, Christopher Plummer gave life to so many characters we love and cherish - and always performed with gravitas and heart. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 5, 2021 ×

“What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.” — Chris Evans, who co-starred with Plummer in 2019's “Knives Out,” on Twitter.





This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021 ×

“My heart is broken, my dear Chris. I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career.” — "Knives Out" star Ana de Armas on Instagram.

“My heart is broken, my dear Chris. Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company. I will always think of you with love and admiration.” — Ana de Armas pic.twitter.com/yvEtTVRDz5 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) February 5, 2021 ×



"He was what I call a friend. What is the definition of a friend? Somebody you know intimately whose every breath and every thought that is so much like yours or can a friend be someone whose life is intertwined near and afar with great gaps of time between meetings? That was the kind of friend Chris Plummer was to me." — William Shatner, who starred with Plummer in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” on Twitter.





A gentleman whose name is Christopher Plummer died today. He was what I call a friend. What is the definition of a friend? Somebody you know intimately whose every breath and every thought that is so much like yours or can a friend be someone whose life is... pic.twitter.com/VodBKXm5Uz — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2021 ×

“What a legend. What a loss. Thank you, Mr. Plummer.” — actor Dan Levy on Twitter.





“What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience.” — Ridley Scott, who directed Plummer in 2017′s ”All the Money in the World,” in a written statement.

"Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in ‘Up,’ taught us that 'adventure is out there.' Rest in peace, good friend." — Pixar, on Twitter.





Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in Up, taught us that “adventure is out there.” Rest in peace, good friend. pic.twitter.com/FzvjPeVraf — Pixar (@Pixar) February 5, 2021 ×

“If I live to be 91 maybe I’ll have time to fully appreciate all the great work of Christopher Plummer.” — actor Dave Foley on Twitter.





If I live to be 91 maybe I’ll have time to fully appreciate all the great work of Christopher Plummer. #ripChristopherPlummer — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) February 5, 2021 ×

Plummer also took on many television roles, including a starring role in the popular 1980s miniseries "The Thorn Birds."

He won two Emmys -- one in 1977 for playing a scheming banker in "Arthur Hailey's The Moneychangers" opposite Kirk Douglas, and another in 1994 for narrating an animated series featuring the children's book character Madeline.

He also won two Tony Awards for his work on Broadway, both as best actor in a musical and in a play.



(With inputs from agencies)