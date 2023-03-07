Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga trailer: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal get caught up on a plane

After the success of Lost, Yami Gautam has another exciting project ready for release. Starring in a leading role in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami is excited for the audiences to see her in a new role. Makers dropped the trailer of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga today which looks like a smart thriller with action, edgy scenes and a hijak plot.

Featuring Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam as a couple, the trailer shows them as thieves who plan a heist involving diamonds on a plane. Their plan goes awry when the plane they are travelling in gets hijacked. The trailer also features Sharad Kelkar in a pivotal role.

In a statement, Yami Gautam said, “At the summit, the trailer sparked a lot of excitement amongst the students, and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film. It is my third outing with Maddock and It's been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can't wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done.”

The film is directed by Ajay Singh and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga trailer here:

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will see a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix on March 24, 2023.

