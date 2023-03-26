Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Review: Yami Gautam shines the most in this heist drama

Keeping the general audience in mind, what are the signs of a good film? It should be entertaining, with a good-looking cast, a little masala, and a gripping plot that will keep the viewer hooked till the end. If the film ticks all these boxes, your movie is a hit, at least among the audience. This week, we finally got to see Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's much-awaited movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which efficiently ticks all the boxes that we have mentioned above.

The quirky film directed by Ajay Singh and written by Shiraz Ahmed and Amar Kaushik is 1 hour and 50 minutes long, and in this time span, the director and writer duo make sure to put in everything in the plot- from showing a beautiful Middle East city called Al-Barkat to romance, action, a diamond heist and even an aeroplane hijack.





The film streaming on Netflix revolves around a young couple played by Yami Gautam, who plays the role of a flight-attendant Neha Grover and her boyfriend Ankit, a diamond insurer, played by Sunny Kaushal. The film opens at the airport where different people are heading to catch the flight. Soon we get to see a tense-looking Yami, who is looking a little tense. While the boarding is on we were introduced to the life of Neha and Ankit and how all of the things started between them.

The story soon comes back to the present day, when everything is tense as both Neha and Ankit are going to execute the heist involving diamonds worth crores with the motive of saving themselves from a loan shark who is after Ankit. However, their mid-flight robbery plans are soon thwarted when a group of three terrorists hijacks the plane with the demand to release a Kashmiri militant, who is imprisoned in Manali jail.

The film's plot runs back and forth as the makers tell the backstory behind the huge heist and try to attach all the points to the climax when pandora's box finally opens.

The movie starts off on a promising note as we get to see Neha and Ankit's lavish life, the robbery set-up, and everything else running smoothly along with all the twists and turns. The first half of the film seems a little strenuous after a point, but soon the film gains your attention.

Written by Shiraz Ahmed, Raj Kumar Gupta, and Amar Kaushik, the screenplay of the heist and robbery drama is pretty simple and clear. The twists and turns of the film will not excite you as much, but they will keep you hooked nevertheless. There are multiple parts in the film that you will find a little unnecessary and boring.

Talking about the cast, Yami and Sunny both have done an impeccable job. Yami has shined throughout the film, whether it's a scene showing her as a girl going through the pain of a child loss or a heartbroken lover seeking revenge, she's the star of the film. Looking at all the movies Yami has done in the recent past, she really has come of her own. With each role, Yami is managing to create an impact. With every character she has played, whether as Naina Jaiswal in A Thursday or as a police officer in Dasvi or most recently in Lost, she has managed to carve a special place in the hearts of viewers with her commendable performances. Her leading man in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Sunny Kaushal also holds his own and had done a splendid job and will leave an impression.

The supporting cast, which includes Indraneil Sengupta, Sharad Kelkar, and Barun Chanda, has done a decent job in their limited screen time.

The final verdict

The film has many flaws and unnecessary plot points, and in between, the movie feels a little strung out, but all in all, the film will leave you impressed. Watch this film without using your brain and keep the logic aside- you will enjoy the ride.