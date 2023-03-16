Chitrangda Singh talks about her chemistry with Gaslight co-stars Sara and Vikrant Massey

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh's much-awaited movie Gaslight's trailer launched earlier today and has already created a buzz among the audience! Starring alongside Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda will be seen in a new role.

The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31 onwards.

Speaking about her experience while shooting Gaslight and working with new co-stars, the actress said, “It was absolutely lovely working with Sara and Vikram. The two have done an abundance of work in Bollywood and the casting of this film sets you up for interesting scenes. The three of us are very distinct from one another as people and actors, but together the chemistry and suspense we were able to build and create in regard to the plot are honestly exceptional. You can only expect that we have had a great time on set.”

Chitrangda made her film career debut with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and has since been seen playing multiple striking roles in movies of all genres.

Speaking about the film, Sara said in a press release, "Gaslight is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Misha who’s trying to find the truth behind her fathers ‘absence’. During her endeavour, she comes across a lot of strange and terrifying instances, and the story then becomes about how she navigates her way through this unknown terrain."

Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

