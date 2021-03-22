Chester Bennington's wife shares sweet video on late singer's 45th birth anniversary

Linkin Park's late frontman Chester Bennington would've turned 45 on March 20. In honor of Chester Bennington’s birthday, Talinda Bennington shared a sweet memory of her late husband on social media.

Talinda posted a clip of Chester doing a fun dance with their son Tyler when he was younger.

“Happy Birthday,” she wrote on Instagram. “You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again!”





“This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today….Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever,” said Talinda.

The Linkin Park frontman died by suicide in 2017, at the age of 41. Chester had three children with Talinda — Tyler, Lily and Lila — and was also the father of three other children — Jaime, Isaiah and Draven — from previous relationships.