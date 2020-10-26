Cher sings 'Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe' at I Will Vote concert for Joe Biden

As Cher closed Sunday Night’s I Will Vote concert, she did something unique.

Cher took a classic song and changed the lyrics to sway her fans to vote for Joe Biden who is currently in the running for the position of the US President in 2020 elections.

Cher sang a song that goes like: "Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe." It was basically a performance of ‘Happiness’ ahead of its official release on Monday (today) according to Billboard.

The song was originally composed by Harold Arlen for the 1943 film musical ‘Cabin in the Sky’, earning an Oscar nomination for best original song.

Among other star performers were John Legend, Pink and Andra Day. They all performed in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his VP candidate Kamala Harris.

Watch Cher's performance below: