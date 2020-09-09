Check out new stills from 'Avatar 2' behind-the scenes

As the team behind the ‘Avatar’ sequel is shooting tirelessly to complete the shooting schedule, we have our hands on to some amazing behind-the-scenes visuals.

The latest series of pictures are photos from a trip that the cast took to Hawaii to prepare for filming. It’s estimated that these pictures would be dated anywhere three years old as work on ‘Avatar 2’ had started way back.

Reportedly, the purpose of the entire crew going to Hawaii was to "experience the underwater world" that Avatar 2 will be exploring. The pictures include Sigourney Weaver post-dive, a trio of actors playing new characters, and the entire Sully family including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and the actors who play their characters' children.

Avatar Producer Jon Landau shared a series of photos from behind-the-scenes of the sequels.



To prepare the cast of the Avatar sequels for filming, we took them to Hawaii to experience the underwater world.

As for the cast, it's still unknown what role Sigourney Weaver will be playing in the sequel, after her character Grace was killed off in the first film. See more pictures here.

According to a Deadline report, the combined budget of the film is over $1 billion (Rs 7500 crore).

Congratulations to Jack Champion on completing his last live action shot on Avatar 2!



Jack will play Spider, a human teenager who was born at Hell's Gate, but prefers to spend his time in the Pandoran rainforest.

In July, James Cameron released a statement, which said that the unexpected delay in starting the production due to COVID-19 has forced them to push the release of the first sequel. ‘Avatar 2’ was originally scheduled to hit screens in December 2021. See the first look here.

The film has now been slated to release in December 2022. This means that the subsequent sequels have also been pushed back by a year.

