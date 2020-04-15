Check out Amitabh Bachchan's throwback photo from his first magazine shoot

Shy and conscious of his surroundings, Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback photo stands in contrast to his current public persona. Remembering the time when he first entered the Bollywood film industry, Amitabh shared a picture from 1969, the year he shot for his first film magazine.

The shoot is from Star & Style magazine.

Sharing the picture, he said, there was “no star or style” in the project.

In the magazine cover picture, Amitabh is seen dressed in a green coloured, full sleeves T-shirt as he leans on a structure for support.

In the caption, he wrote, "My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time.. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady, ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always (sic)."