Charlie Puth to live stream his concert in March, here’s how you can attend it

About Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. Puth has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 GRAMMY-nominated LP, Voicenotes, was RIAA Certified Gold only four days after its release and has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide. Recently, Puth released his highly anticipated third studio album CHARLIE via Atlantic Records.



Featuring hit singles “Left and Right [feat. Jung Kook of BTS]", “That’s Hilarious” and “Light Switch,” the “expertly crafted collection” (ROLLING STONE) has surpassed 1 billion global streams and received critical praise around the world. Following the release of CHARLIE, Puth set out for his ‘One Night Only’ tour, welcoming fans around the world up close and personal as he shares his latest album and his greatest hits. In 2020, Puth’s collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their “I Hope” Remix earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100, hit number one on the Billboard “Adult Pop Songs” chart, and won a 2021 Billboard Music Award for “Top Collaboration.”



Puth also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s record-breaking single, “Stay,” which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits - spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart.

