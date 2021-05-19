Charles Grodin, star of 'Midnight Run' and 'Beethoven,' dies at 86

US actor, talk-show host and writer Charles Grodin, best known for his comic deadpan performances in films such as "Midnight Run" and "Beethoven," has died aged 86 from bone marrow cancer, his son told AFP Tuesday.

Grodin starred alongside Robert De Niro in action-comedy "Midnight Run," as well as in the 1976 remake of "King Kong" and a Golden Globe-nominated lead role in rom-com "The Heartbreak Kid."

Early in his career he had a minor role as a doctor in Roman Polanski's horror classic "Rosemary's Baby," and he later played a suburban dad in the popular canine family comedy "Beethoven."

Grodin died Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, his son Nicholas confirmed.

"So said (sic) to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met," tweeted US comedy legend Steve Martin.

Grodin also won an Emmy as a co-writer on a 1977 Paul Simon television special, hosted his own 1990s chat show, and was a regular fixture on shows hosted by Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Jay Leno.

Born in Pittsburgh in 1935, Grodin became a respected stage performer, earning his big break in 1962 Broadway comedy "Tchin-Tchin" and cementing his stardom with 1975's "Same Time, Next Year" opposite Ellen Burstyn.

Grodin's other notable supporting roles came in films including Warren Beatty's "Heaven Can Wait" and Mike Nichols' "Catch-22."