Channel 4 announces docuseries on Boris Johnson

Amid the heated political climate of the UK and the impending question of who will succeed Boris Johnson, broadcaster Channel 4 has made an announcement that they are planning a documentary series on the former UK Prime Minister. The series will be a four-part show, titled 'Boris'. Each episode of the docuseries will be an hour long. No release date has been announced yet.

The show would show " a combination of rare archive footage and with access to those with intimate knowledge of Johnson over the years… will hear from both his friends and enemies to reveal his true persona," Channel 4 said, reported Variety.

The series will explore Johnson's political journey from defeating former Prime Minister David Cameron to how the political clash and rivalry began in the office, him campaigning for the student presidential elections at Oxford and his rise to the most powerful position of Prime Minister from the Mayor of London.

According to Variety, Ian Katz, the chief content officer of Channel 4, said in a statement, "However the story of Boris Johnson’s political career ends, he has done more to change Britain and the nature of our politics than any other recent political figure."

"This landmark series will try answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe that he could escape the laws of political gravity," he added.

The upcoming documentary has been commissioned by Channel 4's head of factual entertainment, Alf Lawrie, and factual entertainment editor, Tim Hancock, and is a 72 Films production that also produced 'The Trump Show'.

Meanwhile, the television network Sky will air Michael Winterbottom's drama series ‘This England," in which Kenneth Branagh plays Johnson. The series will premiere this fall.

Following the resignation of his own ministers, Johnson resigned as the head of the Conservative Party. He is scheduled to step down as prime minister in the autumn.

