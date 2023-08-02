Changing Planet season 2 review: A glimpse of hope amid climate crisis. But is it enough?

Lately, there has been a prevailing cloud of pessimism surrounding climate change, with some even calling it a climate 'crisis' to better capture its severity. Unfortunately, it seems that nobody in a position of power is really serious right now. There have been no significant actions to mitigate the planet's heating and potential doom. There is only lip service and promises. This problem is exacerbated by the persistence of climate change deniers, despite overwhelming evidence and the consensus among the world's scientists. Unlike Cypher's blissful ignorance in The Matrix, these individuals are worse in that they genuinely do not believe in climate change.

Nowadays, of course, one doesn't need to be a scientist to observe the detrimental effects of human activities on global ecosystems. The denial, then, is similar to shutting one's eyes off against an approaching tsunami.

BBC's Changing Planet serves as a remedy for that pessimism, offering assurance that there are still people, good people, in the world actively engaged in protecting our delicate natural world. Now in its second season, the show introduces audiences to various communities and scientists across the globe. These dedicated individuals are employing a range of methods, both innovative and time-honoured, to play their part in preserving the environment. The locations they work in are as diverse as Maldives, Greenland, California, Brazil, Cambodia, and Kenya.

In the inaugural episode of the series, the spotlight is cast upon the icy and desolate terrain of Greenland (you might find the intriguing story behind the country's name worth exploring). Here, we witness how the indigenous ungulates, muskoxen, are grappling with the profound impact of the swiftly changing Arctic and its environs. While these magnificent, bearded giants may not be exceedingly scarce, their presence is of utmost significance for the ecological balance.

Next, we shift our focus to California, one of the world's most prosperous states, which has experienced devastating wildfires and droughts in recent years. The scale of attention on the state, I suspect, is immense compared to arid regions in Africa and Asia, primarily due to its association with Hollywood and Silicon Valley. However, imagine a scenario where wildfires could be prevented altogether.

The potential solution might be surprisingly simple: clearing dead vegetation from the ground to eliminate the fuel for the fires to spread. Interestingly, this approach is not new; it was employed by the Tule River Indian Tribe centuries ago, long before the arrival of Europeans. Additionally, beavers play a role in this endeavour with their damming skills, creating pockets of wetlands amidst the parched landscape. These wetlands act as natural barriers, making it harder for fires to engulf everything in their path. It's a truly ingenious approach with historical roots that holds promise for mitigating the devastating impact of wildfires in California.

Is Changing Planet worth watching?

I certainly enjoyed the show and I thought it offered valuable insights into the efforts being made to protect our delicate natural world. Also, it does serve as a source of hope, and we could all use a little of that. It is also extremely well-made and well-shot. But I begin to wonder whether documentaries like this will inspire people or lull them into a sense of complacency. We can indeed avoid using single-use plastics, use solar energy, and harvest rainwater, but we might not be enough to drive substantial change at a larger scale. The magnitude of the climate crisis requires comprehensive, coordinated efforts at the policy and legislative levels.

It is up to our leaders to do actually something concrete about the whole thing. We need strong and decisive leadership to enact meaningful changes in areas such as transitioning to clean energy, investing in sustainable infrastructure, protecting natural habitats, and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

But do watch Changing Planet. You will learn a lot from it.

