Chadwick Boseman was all set to start pre-production work on 'Black Panther' sequel

Chadwick Boseman, well-known for playing T’Challa in 'Black Panther', passed away due to colon cancer. The actor's demise comes as a shock to many of his close people and co-workers who aren't aware that he was suffering from a disease.

The actor who passed away on August 28, wished that only his inner circle of people should be aware of his diagnosis. Chadwick filmed seven movies including multiple action-heavy performances as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while privately battling cancer.

As per the reports, there were a handful of people who knew that Boseman was sick, “Non-family members who knew that Boseman was sick, were his producing partner Logan Coles, longtime agent Michael Greene, trainer Addison Henderson and ' 42' director Brian Helgeland''.

Not a single person from Marvel studios and his 'Black Panther' movie was aware of his disease. Even Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief creative officer did not find out about the tragic news until August 28, the day of his death, the report says.

The production of the sequel was starting in March 2021, and the actor was all set to start his preparation for 'Black Panther' sequel, ''Chadwick was convinced until about a week before his death and will gain weight and take a proper shape before the filming starts. The actor was confident that he would have the strength to return as the king of Wakanda'', the reports says.

The last movie that Boseman completed was the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s 'Black Bottom', and was completed as of last summer and will be released on Netflix later this year.