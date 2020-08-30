Chadwick Boseman married girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward months before his death

Chadwick Boseman was known to keep mum about his personal life, including his family. The 'Black Panther' actor who died of colon cancer, got married to his long-time girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward few months before his death.



The statement from Boseman's family noted that the actor tied the knot before the 43-year-old died on Friday, August, 28, following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The statement said, "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The '42' actor was dating singer Taylor Simone Ledward, and in October 2019, Boseman got engaged to Taylor. As per the reports, the couple got married in a secret wedding, a few months before the actor died.



The couple was spotted first time in the year 2015, one year before he was diagnosed with the deadly disease. Since then, the couple was photographed multiple times together at different Hollywood events.

In the year 2019, at the NAACP Image Awards, Boseman acknowledged his relationship first time in public in his acceptance speech, "Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," he said.

By referring him as a 'true fighter', his family said, ''A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said. "From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods', August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."