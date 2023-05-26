Celine Dion cancels Courage World Tour due to incurable nerve disorder

Singer Celine Dion has cancelled her Courage World Tour due to health reasons. The iconic singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she was cancelling the tour due to her ongoing battle with an incurable neurological disorder.



The iconic 55-year-old singer updated fans on her health condition via Instagram and wrote, "It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour."



"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," she added.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) × In December last year, Dion shocked fans world wide when she revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The disease, Dion had noted back then, only affects one in a million people.

What is Stiff-person Syndrome?



Stiff-person Syndrome, also known as SPS and Moersch-Woltman syndrome, is a rare autoimmune movement disorder, which usually occurs in about one in every one million people, and it affects their central nervous system.



People with this condition first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body.



The condition causes chronic pain and spasms, usually triggered by noise, emotional distress and light physical touch. Over time, the condition leads to an altered posture, and in severe cases, it can even limit your ability to walk or move.

Tickets to be refunded

As she announced the cancellation of her tour, Dion assured fans that they can get refunded for their tickets.



"Tickets purchased for the 42 cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase."



In January 2022, Dion announced she was canceling the rest of the North American tour dates on her "Courage" tour due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that left her unable to perform.



