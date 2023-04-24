Celebs rejoice as Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick for some accounts

The legacy blue tick is back! Though, not for everyone. Only celebrities with a massive follower count like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prakash Raj, are getting their legacy blue ticks back, and that too, without any fee or subscription charge.

Taking to social media, many welcomed Twitter's latest move of restoring verification badges on high-profile celebrity accounts. The microblogging platform culled the legacy blue check marks on Thursday.

While there is no official word from Twitter on the reinstated legacy blue ticks, the Elon Musk-owned company is reportedly reinstating the verified status for handles with high follower count.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is an active Twitter user, gave a funny twist to his hit '90s song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" from Mohra and wrote, "Hey Musk bro! Thank you very, very much for reinstating the blue tick in front of my name. I feel like singing. Will you listen? So, listen. 'Tu cheez Musk Musk, tu cheez badi hai, Musk'."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, was surprised to see the blue tick back on her Twitter handle. "Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I’m Priyanka again!" PeeCee wrote on the microblogging site.

"Hey #BlueTick welcome back. I missed you. did u miss me #justasking. Thank you @Twitter," Prakash Raj tweeted.

Sharing a picture of herself in a traditional Kanjivaram saree, Nayanthara wrote, "‘BLUE TICK’ Verified."

"The blue tick is randomly back again? What is happening?" wrote Malavika Mohanan.

Since Twitter is trying to boost its revenue, it has restricted legacy blue ticks for paying users. People who wish to keep their verification badge have to pay around $8 a month. In India, they're charging between Rs 650 to Rs 900.

