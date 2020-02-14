Sonam Sherpa, lead guitarist of Parikrama band, dies at 48

WION Web Team New Delhi Feb 14, 2020, 06.05 PM(IST)

File image of Sonam Sherpa Photograph:( Twitter )

Sonam Sherpa, the lead guitarist of one of India's earliest rock bands- Parikrama is no more. The musician breathed his last on Friday in Kurseong, West Bengal-- where he had gone to record music for an upcoming movie. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 48 years old.

Sherpa did his schooling from Kalimpong in West Bengal and later moved to New Delhi to do his graduation from Kirori Mal College.
A founder member of the Delhi-based band Parikrama, Sherpa also ran the Parikrama School of Music based in Hauz Khas Village in the capital city.

Tributes for the musician started pouring in as soon the news of his death broke out. 

Sherpa was associated with Parikrama since its inception in 1991. The band recently visited Arunachal Pradesh to shoot a song, 'Tears of the Wizard'. 

Rolling Stone magazine featured the band's song song 'But It Rained' in their 2014 list of '25 Greatest Indian Rock Songs of the last 25 Years'. 

