Priyanka Chopra reveals how she avoided wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys

Priyanka Chopra grabbed eyeballs and headlines at the Grammys for her risque outfit. Dressed in a white ensemble by Ralph and Russo that had a plunging low neckline, Priyanka carried of the bold look with absolute grace.



The star recently got candid about the iconic red carpet dress recently and even revealed a secret detail on how she avoided a wardrobe malfunction in that outfit.



The 37-year-old star revealed that the key was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. The actor shared that whenever Ralph & Russo, make couture or custom outfits for her, "they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things" -- wardrobe malfunctions -- "in mind."



"So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can`t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn`t have that. It was like a netting," the actress said.

The `The Sky is Pink` actor also made it clear that she won`t take a fashion risk for an awards show. She also stated that in fact, the dress needs to be glued to her body. The star explained that "When I decide to wear an outfit I`m not someone who`s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I`m very secure," explained Chopra. "I don`t leave unless I`m super secure."The actor laughingly added, "I don`t like wardrobe malfunction! Nobody does!"

Priyanka's outfit got mixed response on the internet. While some of her friends lauded her bold avatar, there were others who found the outfit too risque and comapred her to Jennifer Lopez



The actress also gave the tit-bits of her group chat with her fellow Jonas wives and revealed that they text each other outfit details on awards show days. She stated that "we send each other pictures of what we are going to be wearing before"Priyanka is quick to add that the practice is not for comparison but they ask each other, "What do you think about this?"The star also shared that, "We`re all as a family very individual in our choices and we`re also women who don`t let fashion dictate us, really. So it`s just for fun, we`re all really tight and we`re close."