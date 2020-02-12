Noted fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in his Goa home

This will come as a huge shock to the Indian fashion industry. Veteran fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away in his home in Goa. He was 59.



The exact cause of his death is still not known but media reports state that he was ill for a long time. Family sources said that the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.



Not just a designer, Rodricks was also known for his work in environmental issues and was an active voice for gay rights. In 2014, the Government of India had honoured him its fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away in Goa.

The Fashion Design Council of India put a tweet mourning Wendell Rodricks' untimely death. "FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country’s iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you," the tweet read.

Wendell, we will miss you.

Born to a Goan Catholic family in May 1960, Rodricks began his career in fashion by designing for Garden Vareli, Lakmé Cosmetics and DeBeers. The designer was one of the first few Indian designers to have come out as gay. He had married Jerome Marrel in a civil ceremony in Paris in 2002. The couple stayed in Goa.



Rodricks was known for his off-beat designs and was known to have collaborated with some of the most prominent models of India. He also made cameo appearances in 'Boom' and 'Fashion'.



More details are awaited.