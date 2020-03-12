Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to airport as precaution to coronavirus

Naomi Campbell sure knows how to fly safe and she has now taken extra precautionary steps to be safe at this time of the year when the world battles with coronavirus.

As the coronavirus outbreak seizes the attention of the world, the 49-year-old former supermodel posted photos of self at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday but these are not your regular fashionable airport pictures as she was seen suited up in a hazmat suit, a pair of goggles, a face mask and pink latex gloves. Basically you could only see the model’s eyes.

In one photo, she poses inside Tom Bradley International Terminal with her suitcase, while in another she is on-board a plane wearing a cape draped over the protective suit, with one latex-covered hand clutching her mobile phone to her ear and the other gripping on to a transparent plastic bag.

She captioned the images: "Safety First. NEXT LEVEL."

Earlier, Naomi Campbell had posted an intense pre-flight ritual video in which she was seen wiping down everything close to her airplane seat with Dettol anti-bacterial wipes. She was heard saying, "Clean anything that you could possibly touch," she advised, before wiping her seat, seat belt, tray table, TV screen, remote control and window with anti-bacterial wipes.

She added, "This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

Watch the video: