AR Rahman's daughter Khatija and Taslima Nasreen get into a social media spat over burqa

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen and composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija have gotten into a war of words on social media.

It all started when Nasreen, last week, shared a photo of Khatija in a burqa and wrote, "I love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!"

The young singer did not take well, and through a series of posts on Instagram, Khatija slammed the author for commenting on her wearing a burqa and asked her to some 'fresh air' if she felt suffocated.



"Image credits - google Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, or my kindness for weakness - Carson Kolhoff, To my dearest folks who seem suffocated. Please go and get some fresh air," she wrote in the first post, that had a picture of fire.

Khatija also shared a screenshot of the author's tweet and wrote, "Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes, the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things... Over the last year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing... I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it." Khatija also mentioned that she had never sent her photo to the author.



"Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal," the young singer further added.

Her reply to the author got cheers from her followers on Instagram and later, she thanked them for the support and asked them not to troll Nasreen. "I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve got once again. Thank you all. I request you all not to abuse or make any hate speech against Ms Taslima. Let's strive to become a broad-minded society in accepting the choices our fellow human beings make and also remember Ms Taslima in our prayers and not judge her for the choices she’s made in life. Peace," she wrote.

Nasreen's comment was criticised on Twitter and the author on Sunday tried to explain her stand in a series of tweets.



"So many Muslim men abusing me on twitter because i say burqa is a symbol of oppression & subjugation of Muslim women. Those men really love burqa. My question is, if men love burqa so much, love the garment so much, why don't they wear it?" the author wrote.

She also pointed out that the garment was more humiliating for men than for women. "Burqa is more humiliating for men than it is for women. Women wearing burqa means all men are sexual abusers, rapists. But all men are not bad. Misogynists rape women no matter what women wear. Hijab or burqa do not save women from being assaulted, raped & murdered."

The spat didn't end there as Khatija's sister, Raheema shared photos of the two sisters with their famous dad on Instagram pointing out that her family let everyone choose their own attire. "Oops, I’m not wearing a veil! Here’s a picture depicting how much we respect each other’s choices. You should try doing that sometime! #HatersGonnaHate#PotatoesGonnaPotate"